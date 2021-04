Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 23:46 Hits: 6

A Tennessee police officer wounded during a confrontation with a student inside a high school bathroom was not shot by the student's gun, authorities said on Wednesday (Apr 14), contradicting earlier law enforcement reports that the teenager fired and hit the officer.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/officer-wounded-in-tennessee-school-shooting-wasn-t-shot-by-14624242