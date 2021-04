Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 06:29 Hits: 3

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) is calling on Kyrgyz authorities to investigate the harassment of journalists working for independent outlets while they were covering the country’s nationwide constitutional referendum on April 11.

