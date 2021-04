Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 01:48 Hits: 6

The United States and the European countries party to the Iran nuclear deal pushed back on Wednesday against Tehran’s decision to enrich uranium at 60% purity, with the top U.S. diplomat calling the move “provocative” and questioning Iran’s seriousness about talks.

