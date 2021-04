Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 07:25 Hits: 8

PETALING JAYA: Four police reports have been lodged over a fake Maybank2u website created by fraudsters to steal banking information, says Bukit Aman. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/04/15/four-police-reports-lodged-over-fake-online-banking-site-created-by-fraudsters