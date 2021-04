Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 02:43 Hits: 1

U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have agreed that a reduction of Russian troops along the border with Ukraine would help de-escalate tensions in the region, Merkel's office said in a statement.

