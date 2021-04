Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 04:23 Hits: 2

The new figure brings the total to over 14 million infections since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, officials are mulling a cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-india-reports-over-200-000-new-cases/a-57208020?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf