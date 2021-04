Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 05:46 Hits: 1

On April 15, 2019, a devastating fire swept through Paris's Notre-Dame Cathedral, tearing down the spire and destroying the roof of the landmark structure. Two years later, the cathedral remains a giant building site and is still awaiting its resurrection.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210415-two-years-after-blaze-notre-dame-still-awaiting-resurrection