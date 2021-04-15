News Roundup: Congress was 'target' on Jan. 6; more Republican woes; more Gaetz revelations

Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 02:34 Hits: 2

In the news today: A new watchdog report finds that officials knew in advance that Congress itself was the "target" of Jan. 6 insurrectionists. The Republican Party continues to ponder retaliation against corporate critics. It's a day that ends in "y", and that means newly uncovered details about Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, drugs, and sex trafficking.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Brutal watchdog report finds the Capitol Police knew 'Congress itself is the target' on Jan. 6

• Study finds not just a peak in far-right domestic terrorism, but rising involvement of veterans

• Nearly 80% of voters report getting stimulus payment; overwhelming majority say it was as expected

• As hundreds of corporate heavy hitters go to bat for voting rights, another GOP alliance falters

• Gaetz frantically promotes Project Veritas video to discredit reporting on his sex trafficking ties

From the community:

• Court Vindicates Black Officer Fired for Stopping Colleague's Chokehold

• Hidden History: The Russian Woodpecker (No, It's Not a Bird)

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2025967