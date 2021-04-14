'That is not how it works': Jen Psaki dismantles conservative reporter's factually incorrect question

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 20:20 Hits: 1

During a press conference at the White House this Wednesday, reporter Owen Jensen from the Catholic news network EWTN asked Jen Psaki a question regarding the Biden administration's move to reverse a Trump-era family planning policy.

"Today, as you well know, the Biden administration and HHS started the reversal of the Trump administration's ban on abortion referrals at Title X family planning clinics," Jensen said. "So my first question -- why does the Biden administration insist that pro-life Americans pay for abortions and violate their conscience?"

"First, that's not an accurate depiction of what happened," Psaki replied.

"None of the funds appropriated under this title shall be used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning," she continued. "That is written into the Health Services Act and it specifically states that."

"Indirect subsidies minus funds that can't be traced -- we know that, come on," Jensen pressed.

"That is not how it works. That is the law," Psaki shot back. "So I'm stating what the law is and how it is implemented legally by these organizations."

According to NPR, the proposal "would largely return the federal Title X family planning program to its status before Trump took office. The current rules, implemented in March 2019 under Trump, forbid any provider who provides or refers patients for abortions from receiving federal funding through Title X to cover services such as contraception and STD screenings for low-income people."

