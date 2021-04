Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 19:49 Hits: 1

Social media posts by Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky are being boosted with likes paid for on promotional sites. This also appears to be the case with other Russian political accounts, as DW has discovered.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-social-media-is-manipulated-and-how-russia-is-involved/a-57206840?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf