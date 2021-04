Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 20:36 Hits: 1

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Joe Biden called on Russia to pull back troops from the Ukrainian border to de-escalate the situation in the region, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/04/15/germany-united-states-call-on-russia-to-pull-back-troops-from-ukrainian-border