Biden administration begins process of reversing Trump's abortion referral 'gag orders'

The Biden administration has now begun the process of reversing yet another of Team Trump's most radical policy shifts. A new proposed rule from the Department of Health and Human Services would erase Trump's ban on health clinics receiving federal funding for even referring women to potential abortion providers. The Trump administration's 2019 rule change was explicitly meant to target Planned Parenthood, part of a long-running conservative campaign to require that federal laws and policies conform to religious edicts of one particular American religious subsect while doling out legal punishments for Americans who refuse to comply.

It is worth mentioning that there was never any evidence Donald Trump himself gave a damn about any of this, but much of the base that flattered him with visions of pseudo-sainthood inside the Oval Office did, and the hard-right and/or genuinely fascist Republicans Trump staffed his administration with remain obsessive about using the tools of government to punish perceived movement enemies. Planned Parenthood and other providers responded by dropping their "Title X" federal funding, and the Trump program is thought to have cut 1.5 million women per year off from Title X-funded health services, cutting the capacity of those services by nearly half.

While many had been hoping the Biden administration would immediately reverse the Trump rule, the Biden team is taking the more typical path of preceding the reversal with a "proposed" rule, allowing for public comment and requiring further review. This may be an effort to eliminate potential litigation paths by anti-abortion groups infuriated by the change.

This process is likely to be repeated for dozens of Trump-era rules as the conservative radicalization of government under the incompetent Trump and his band of white nationalist zealots is systemically undone. Fully undoing "all" of the Trump damage is impossible, now that America has been proven once again to be an unstable and frequently irrational international ally; even restaffing government agencies purged of competent regulators, policy experts, and all others unwilling to lick conservatism's muddy boots will take a decade. It is going to be exhausting.

