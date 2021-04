Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 16:08 Hits: 3

The head of healthcare management in Italy's largest region, Lombardy, said on Wednesday (Apr 13) there was a growing reluctance amongst residents to accept AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine because of safety fears.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/italians-seen-increasingly-reluctant-to-accept-astrazeneca-covid-14621742