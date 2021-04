Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 08:55 Hits: 8

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known by his nickname Farmajo, has signed a controversial law extending his mandate for another two years, despite threats of sanctions from the international community.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210414-somali-president-signs-controversial-law-extending-mandate-to-donors-dismay