Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 06:50 Hits: 7

TAIPEI: Taiwan said on Wednesday (Apr 14) its chip companies will adhere to US rules after Washington added seven Chinese supercomputing entities last week to an economic blacklist and after a Taipei-based chipmaker halted orders from one of the entities named. The U.S. Commerce Department said ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/taiwan-says-its-chip-firms-will-adhere-to-new-us-rules-14619610