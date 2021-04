Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 13:20 Hits: 4

To consolidate its post-pandemic growth momentum in 2021, China should not be in a rush to exit from expansionary fiscal and monetary policy. The government may have to issue more bonds than planned, and the People’s Bank of China may need to implement quantitative easing to facilitate this.

