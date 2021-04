Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 07:08 Hits: 7

Whether it's sex, health care or using contraception, women in developing countries lack control over decisions affecting their bodies, the UN says. Attacks includes rape, forced sterilization and genital mutilation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/un-only-half-of-women-in-developing-world-have-body-autonomy/a-57192014?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf