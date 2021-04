Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 07:10 Hits: 6

India's new coronavirus infections hit a record on Wednesday, as crowds ofpilgrims gathered for a religious festival despite oxygen shortages and strict curbs in other areas.

