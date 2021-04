Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 08:40 Hits: 7

Just last year, the world’s most valuable startup, ByteDance Ltd, was being squeezed from all sides. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/04/14/tiktok-founders-us60bil-fortune-places-him-among-the-worlds-richest-people