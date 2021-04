Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 08:19 Hits: 6

Australia will dispatch its trade minister on a mission to Europe on Thursday, amid a dispute over more than three million doses of a EU-manufactured shot which Canberra has purchased but not received.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-sending-envoy-to-europe-amid-scramble-over-covid-19-14619836