Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 08:30 Hits: 5

Some special acquisition purpose company deals are genuinely innovative, but others feel like the last days of a bubble, says the Financial Times’ Brooke Masters.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/grab-spac-deal-ipo-nasdaq-bubble-stock-market-sec-invest-tech-14620010