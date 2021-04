Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 22:30 Hits: 5

Past efforts to prevent extinction took a species-by-species approach. But now a more comprehensive plan is needed that looks at interconnections.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2021/0413/Extinction-isn-t-inevitable.-Beloved-Beasts-explains-why?icid=rss