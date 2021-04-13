Defense expert claims George Floyd should have been 'resting comfortably' with knee on his neck

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 22:45 Hits: 4

The defense in the murder trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began building its case this week, and unfortunately but predictably attorneys seem to be trying to convince the jury that George Floyd was responsible for his own death. Barry Brodd, a use-of-force expert called by the defense on Tuesday, aided the defense in some regards. He testified that sometimes suspects "don't feel pain" and have "superhuman strength" while on drugs. He also said that Floyd was "actively resisting" and "struggling against the officers" for several minutes when being held in the prone position. "A compliant person would have both their hands in the small of their back and just be resting comfortably versus like he's still moving around,” Brodd said when shown a photo of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

He even claimed that holding Floyd in the prone position while he was handcuffed didn't constitute a use of force because Floyd wasn’t in pain. “I felt that Derek Chauvin was justified, and was acting with objective reasonableness, following Minneapolis Police Department policy and current standards of law enforcement, in his interactions with Mr. Floyd,” Brodd said. But even the alleged expert couldn't stick with that interpretation of the facts when the prosecution presented him with body-camera video and photos. He ended up admitting that the position Floyd was held in could inflict pain and that Chauvin's response did not align with the Minneapolis Police Department's policy.

Derek Chauvin’s use of force “expert” Barry Brodd claims George Floyd was “not compliant” because he was not “resting comfortably” on the asphalt with three police officers on top of him. pic.twitter.com/nr2OZL0tMx April 13, 2021

In other matters pertaining to the case, however, Brodd seemed to stick with his interpretation of what happened. What the prosecution called “writhing on the ground because he can’t breathe,” Brodd deemed to be resisting. When Floyd said “everything hurts,” Brodd admitted he didn’t “note it.”

On cross examination, witness for the defense Barry Brodd agrees that Chauvin's position on George Floyd could produce pain, and thus could be determined to be a use of force. pic.twitter.com/FrNirrnIqv April 13, 2021

When Floyd said his neck hurt, Brodd also admitted that he didn’t make a note of it. Why, it’s almost as if he was preparing for this very moment to be of use to the defense. In fact, his testimony contradicts nearly every police official who’s testified in this case during the first two weeks, including Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.

Y’all YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP!!! Suspected White Supremacist Barry Brodd got caught showing bias Prosecution destroying him #DerekChauvinTrialpic.twitter.com/DKqN5zhohm April 13, 2021

"There's an initial reasonableness in trying to just get him under control in the first few seconds,” Arradondo testified last Monday, “but once there was no longer any resistance and clearly when Mr. Floyd was no longer responsive, and even motionless, to continue to apply that level of force to a person prone out, handcuffed behind their back, that, that in no way, shape, or form is anything that is by policy.

“It is not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values."

The defense continued building on its position that Floyd’s drug use caused his death, with attorney Eric Nelson focusing on the testimony of a woman who is a retired paramedic and knew Floyd. Former emergency worker Michelle Moseng testified that Floyd told during an earlier arrest in 2019 that he had taken a opioid, but he was not in respiratory distress as a result at that time.

Michelle Moseng, a retired paramedic, testified about George Floyd’s condition after a 2019 arrest, saying Floyd told her he'd taken an opioid. Her testimony was limited by the judge in Derek Chauvin's trial to the physical effects of opioids on Floyd. https://t.co/DP733CBP3vpic.twitter.com/sBXgIANSGP April 13, 2021

Shawanda Hill, who was in the SUV Floyd was sitting in at the time of his detainment, testified that Floyd was "happy, normal, talking, alert" before his death on May 25, 2020. She said she had bumped into him at the Cup Foods store and he offered to give her a ride home; but while she was taking a call from her daughter, Floyd fell asleep. Hill said he nodded off repeatedly, but Floyd didn’t wake up until Hill told him police were outside his window. At one point, an officer had a gun pointed at the window, she said.

Shawanda Hill, an associate of George Floyd’s who was sitting in the back seat of the car when he was first approached by officers and arrested, testified on his demeanor before the arrest. https://t.co/9pyYap52MYpic.twitter.com/DA8MyV1Fjj April 13, 2021

“So he instantly grabbed the wheel and he was like, ‘please please don’t kill me. Please please don’t shoot me. Don’t shoot me. What did I do? Just tell me what I did,’” Hill recounted.

Testimony from Minneapolis police officer Peter Chang seemed to support another element of Chauvin's defense, that a loud and unruly crowd of onlookers posed an added risk and distraction to officers. Chang described the crowd as "aggressive," but earlier witnesses testified that they were only frustrated and desperately trying to get Floyd help.

Peter Chang, Minneapolis Park Police officer, testifies that when he arrived on scene May 25, he noticed the "aggressive" nature of the crowd gathered and became concerned for the safety of the officers. pic.twitter.com/IWBdm4hyqt April 13, 2021

Genevieve Hansen, an off-duty firefighter who lived in the area of Cup Foods, testified that she tried to help but former Minneapolis Police Officer Tou Thao prevented her from intervening and even questioned her authority. “’If you really are a Minnesota firefighter you would know better than to get involved,’” Hansen said of Thao’s reported words. She broke down in tears when describing how frustrated she felt knowing that she could help but not even being allowed to try. She admitted to calling officers a "b---h." “Mm hmm, yeah, I got quite angry after Mr. Floyd was loaded into the ambulance and there was no point in trying to reason with them anymore because they had just killed somebody,” Hansen said.

"I got quite angry after Mr. Floyd was loaded into the ambulance, and there was no point in trying to reason with [the cops] anymore because they had just killed somebody." -- Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Clara Hansen pic.twitter.com/KoIhqKxPtB March 30, 2021

View other social media postings related to the trial:

The prosecution just destroyed Derek Chauvin’s witness. The witness admitted that in the May 6, 2019 incident, Floyd was alert, obeyed commands, didn’t have an abnormal heart rate, didn’t stop breathing, and didn’t go into cardiac arrest. He went to the hospital and was released. pic.twitter.com/7Qj2i9c5Ks April 13, 2021

Prosecution gets Derek Chauvin’s defense witness, Park Police Officer Chang, to admit that George Floyd was alert, non-threatening and peaceful when he arrived on the scene at Cup Foods. pic.twitter.com/oXoPiTvzY8 April 13, 2021

Prosecution presses defense's use-of-force expert Barry Brodd on differences between a "threat" and a "risk." Brodd says he agrees officers are not authorized to use force for a "mere risk." He says force would be justified by a suspect's actions, not just his size or drug use pic.twitter.com/taKXzisRlz April 13, 2021

Do it again. Another minute of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd. Pause. “Still reasonable?” Floyd says he can’t breathe. Pause. “Still reasonable?” Floyd goes silent. Hit pause. “Still reasonable?” Floyd goes limp. “Still reasonable?” (2/3) April 13, 2021

