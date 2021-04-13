NCAA backs trans student-athletes as Republicans push exclusionary bills across the nation

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 23:25 Hits: 4

As Daily Kos has continued to cover, dozens of anti-trans bills have sprung up across the nation. Many of these bills argue against including trans girls and women in women’s sports, with some starting in kindergarten and going all the way up through the collegiate level. Other bills target health care for both trans youth and trans adults, while still others try to bar transgender folks from updating their birth certificates. Basically, it’s an affront from every angle Republicans can think of. Even worse, by making what are essentially nonissues into platforms, people may begin to accept these discriminatory and exclusionary rallying cries as having some degree of truth or fairness to them, which creates a bigger issue for transgender folks in the day to day even if these bills don’t all become law.

With all that in mind, the NCAA released a statement in support of transgender athletes on Monday, as reported by the HuffPost. The NCAA said it would not host college championships in states that have anti-trans laws. You might remember that, as Daily Kos covered, more than 500 athletes signed an open letter urging the NCAA to speak out in support of trans student-athletes, so this is a great step to see from the organization.

In a statement from the board of governors for the NCAA, the group stressed that the body "firmly and unequivocally" supports including transgender athletes in college sports. The NCAA said its commitment is “grounded in our values of inclusion and fair competition," adding that the organization expects all student-athletes will be treated with “dignity and respect.”

And in terms of all of these states pushing anti-trans legislation that would exclude trans girls from participating and competing? In the same statement, the board of governors stated that when deciding where championships are held, “NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected.” Basically: The NCAA will only host championships in states where transgender student-athletes can participate without discrimination. As it should be.

The ACLU tweeted in celebration of the statement.

Today the NCAA confirmed it will pull events from states with bills banning trans students from participating in school sports. State lawmakers take note: discriminating against trans youth is wrong, against the law, and costly. April 12, 2021

As reported by local outlet 4029, a spokesperson for the NCAA told the outlet they are monitoring the situation but have not yet made decisions about specific championship games.

We know that a number of states have these bills in the works. Some states, like Mississippi and Arkansas, have already signed these bills into law. How are Republicans reacting to the NCAA’s statement? Here’s one example out of Arkansas.

On Monday, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas said in a statement: “It is disappointing to see the NCAA take this punitive approach. Sports does not need to disenfranchise a state just because it passes a law that the NCAA finds objectionable. As time goes on, I expect the NCAA to relax its position because there are already multiple states that have adopted a similar law as we have in Arkansas.”

Here's the tweet with said statement.

Here’s Gov. @AsaHutchinson’s response to the NCAA’s statement concerning the possibility of not hosting championship events in states with laws that impact transgender student-athletes: pic.twitter.com/oklKVmwzwz April 12, 2021

As time goes on, we will hopefully have protections for transgender folks (both youth and adults) across the nation. If these laws are disenfranchising anyone, it’s transgender people, who are already vulnerable to barriers in housing and employment and are already disproportionately harmed by assault and harassment. If anything is disappointing, it's the way Republicans try to villainize transgender folks as a means of distracting from the ongoing pandemic—and their ongoing failures.

