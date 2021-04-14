News Roundup: A vaccine setback, vaccine passports, and fury over another Black American's death

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 02:30 Hits: 5

In today's news: Appointments for receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine were canceled throughout the country today after the Biden administration recommended a pause amid concerns over an extremely rare possible reaction to the "one-and-done" injection. Those vaccinations seem likely to resume after federal officials distribute new medical guidance on how to recognize and treat the blood clots. There is nationwide outrage, again, over the police shooting of an unarmed Black American. And keep your vaccination cards safe once you've gotten your shots: Proving your vaccination status is likely to be a requirement for attending most of the first "reopened" major events.

Here's some of what you might have missed:

• Biden administration pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccinations amid concerns of ultra-rare clotting

• 'Daunte's lynching isn't a mistake': Social media outcry follows disturbing police killing

• Vaccine passports are coming, because businesses like money and Americans like not dying

• Manchin bases opposition to infrastructure plan on Republican lie about corporate tax cuts, jobs

• Julián Castro: Republicans now concerned about migrant kids 'were with Trump every step of the way'

From the community:

• White Couple Pulled Over, No Trailer Lights, No Insurance Card - Not Shot. True Story.

• I'm angry: A rant on being Black when being Black gets you dead

