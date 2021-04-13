Abbreviated pundit roundup: Climate change, the economy, and more

At The New Yorker, Lizzie Widdicombe highlights the moms fighting climate change:

These days, climate change isn’t just a concept in their research. It’s a harrowing presence in their daily lives. Russell lives in Tucson, the third-fastest-warming city in the U.S. Last year, she said, “We had one hundred and eight days above a hundred degrees—you can’t quite get your head around just how long that is.” (The average number of hundred-degree days that Tucson typically experiences is sixty-two.) covid lockdowns were in full effect, too. Her kids are ten and fourteen. As the temperature climbed, cabin fever set in. They couldn’t visit their friends, and it was too hot to go to the playground—or even to play in the back yard. Russell started waking them up at 5 a.m. to walk the dog. “I had to plan ahead for harsh conditions, like a general. I tried to make it fun. Like, we’re on an adventure!” But she was worried about their mental health. “They need to see the sky!”

Meanwhile, back at The New York Times, Michelle Goldberg writes about the housing market, NFTs, and other hot zones in the economy:

In a letter to shareholders, JPMorgan Chase’s chief executive, Jamie Dimon, wrote that, thanks to factors including government stimulus, increased savings, “a new potential infrastructure bill, a successful vaccine and euphoria around the end of the pandemic, the U.S. economy will likely boom.”

This is wonderful news. But watching the bizarre things happening in the worlds of art and finance, I thought of something I read in William J. Bernstein’s recent book, “The Delusions of Crowds: Why People Go Mad in Groups.” He wrote that one of the defining features of a bubble is that “financial speculation begins to dominate all but the most mundane social interactions,” and “stocks and real estate” become primary topics of conversation.

We’re not quite there yet. But having lived through the 1990s, I remember what the beginning of a boom culture felt like. As happened a century ago after the last world-transforming pandemic, we could be in for a period not just of prosperity, but delirium.