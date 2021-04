Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 07:17 Hits: 7

The U.S. State Department has called for the release of an RFE/RL freelance correspondent arrested in Ukraine's Russia-annexed Crimea region and joined human rights groups in expressing concern over his treatment and a televised "confession" he gave.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/united-states-denounces-crackdown-crimea-rferl-freelancer-targeted/31200900.html