Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 08:16 Hits: 10

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's state prosecutor said on Tuesday it had charged six people from the United States and Britain with defrauding Danish tax authorities of more than 1.1 billion crowns ($176 million) in a sham trading scheme. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/04/13/denmark-charges-another-six-from-us-uk-over-tax-fraud-scheme