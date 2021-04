Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 00:23 Hits: 8

India is expected to grant emergency use authorization for Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, giving the nation of 1.3 billion people a third shot as it faces vaccine shortages and an intensifying second wave of the virus.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/india-approves-sputnikv-covid-vaccine-/31200618.html