Tucker Carlson blasted for 'straight up Nazism' after his latest defense of white supremacy

On Monday evening, Fox News' Tucker Carlson veered into hardline racism during his program, saying that Democrats agenda is to "change the population of the country" in order to allow themselves to set policy permanently — an overt nod to the white nationalist "great replacement" conspiracy theory.
Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt has demanded Fox News fire Carlson.
"It is the secret to the entire immigration debate," said Carlson. "Demographic change is the key to the Democratic Party's political ambitions."
Carlson, who has repeatedly espoused similar views on his program including openly questioning the idea that diversity "is our strength" and that immigrants make America "poorer and dirtier," triggered a fresh wave of fury from commenters on social media.
