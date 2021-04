Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 03:01 Hits: 8

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted in California on sexual assault charges, one of his lawyers said on Monday, as the former Hollywood movie producer appeared in a New York court proceeding over whether to extradite him.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210413-weinstein-indicted-in-california-on-sex-assault-charges-may-face-extradition