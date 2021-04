Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 07:20 Hits: 7

Thousands of supporters of a Pakistan Islamist party who blocked major roads to protest the arrest of their leader also disrupted critical oxygen supplies for Covid-19 patients, health officials said Tuesday.

