Category: World Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 14:01 Hits: 0

With dozens of low- and middle-income countries facing debt distress and compounding risks from climate change, continuing to delay inevitable sovereign-debt restructurings will have dire consequences. Despite the growing risks, the G20's response still has not matched the scale of the challenge.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/g20-debt-framework-must-go-further-by-shamshad-akhtar-2-et-al-2021-04