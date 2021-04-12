Myanmar: The Tenacity of The Protesters Is Relentless

Category: World Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 13:33 Hits: 11

The Military Junta led by General Min Aung Hlaing on Friday killed 82 people in Bago City. This massacre was strongly condemned by the Special Advisory Council for Myanmar (SAC-M), which asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to act immediately.

Despite a brutal crackdown by security forces shooting to kill, citizens returned to the streets to demand a return to democracy on Monday. In Monywa, people released balloons into the air in defiance of the rulers. Elsewhere, citizens resorted to original protest initiatives such as throwing watermelons or cups of tea.

The Burmese army bombed a Kachin Independent Army (KIA) guerrilla base in Kachin state, where the conflict has intensified in recent weeks.

The Burmese military also stepped up attacks against Karen guerrillas and civilians in the east of the country, where at least 14 people have been killed and 20,000 displaced due to state terrorism.

Video footage of Myanmar military terrorist forces air bombardment attack on KIA brigade 5, AhLawBum village today.

On Monday, a court filed new charges against Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, a 75-year-old woman who has been under house arrest since the February 1 coup.

She is now accused of violating the law for the management of natural disasters, a charge related to the protocols for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the military also charged her with six other counts, the most serious of which is the charge of violating the Official Secrets Act, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment.

All charges have been strongly rejected by lawyers for Suu Kyi, a politician who spent 15 years under house arrest during the previous military dictatorship (1962-2011).

#Myanmar | Hundreds hold a vigil in Yangon in protest of the dozens of victims of the coup government in just over a month.

