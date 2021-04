Category: World Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 17:45 Hits: 10

KABUL (Reuters) - The Afghan Taliban said on Monday they were not willing to attend a major summit on the Afghan peace process in Turkey if it took place this week, the militant group's spokesman said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/04/13/taliban-refuse-to-attend-summit-on-afghan-peace-in-turkey-if-held-this-week--spokesman