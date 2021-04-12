Iran Demands International Response Against Nuclear Terrorism

Category: World Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 00:19 Hits: 2

The attack against the electricity distribution network at the nuclear facility came just one day after Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani inaugurated new centrifuges there, complying with the gradual resumption if Uranium enrichment in response to the US scrapping of the 2016 Nuclear Agreement and the restoration of sactions against the Islamic republic.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, while condemning this despicable act, underlines the need for the international community and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to address this nuclear terrorism and reserves the right to take action against masterminds, perpetrators and conspirators of this [terrorist] act,” Salehi said.

He added that the Islamic Republic will seriously pursue the development of its nuclear technology, on the one hand, and make efforts to remove the oppressive US sanctions, on the other hand, so that those who ordered the terrorist act would not reach their goals.

Iran proposes logical path to full JCPOA compliance:



-US—which caused this crisis—should return to full compliance first;



-Iran will reciprocate following rapid verification;



-All Trump sanctions were anti-JCPOA & must be removed—w/o distinction between arbitrary designations. April 9, 2021

Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the AEOI, announced the incident earlier in the day, saying it did not cause any pollution or human fatalities.

Kamalvandi added that the cause of the incident is under investigation and that further information will be announced later.

Israel's public radio quoted unidentified intelligence sources on Sunday as saying that Israel's Mossad spy agency carried out a cyber attack against Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, Reuters reported.

Natanz facility is among the sites being monitored by the IAEA under a 2015 landmark nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), between Iran and a group of world powers.

