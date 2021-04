Category: World Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 08:04 Hits: 18

MOSCOW: Crushed into the pilot's seat by heavy G-forces, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin saw flames outside his spacecraft and prepared to die. His voice broke the tense silence at ground control: “I’m burning. Goodbye, comrades.” Gagarin did not know that the blazing inferno he observed through a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/soviet-cosmonaut-yuri-gagarin-made-pioneering-spaceflight-60-14606678