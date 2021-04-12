International Organizations Express Concern Over Somalia

Category: World Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 01:48 Hits: 5

The African Union (AU), the European Union (EU), Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the United Nations (UN) have expressed deep concern over the situation in Somalia.

On Sunday, in their latest meeting virtually AU, EU, IGAD, and UN noted the gravity of the ongoing political stalemate in Somalia over the holding of delayed elections and the continuing impasse in the dialogue between the Federal Government and some Federal Member State leaders.

Expressing serious concern that the political stalemate is impacting negatively on peace, security, stability, and prosperity in Somalia and beyond, they have called on Somali political leaders to continue the progress made in state-building and inclusive politics, especially elections and peaceful transition of power, and appeal to these leaders to deliver today on the vital interests of the Somali people for peaceful, free, fair, and credible elections.

The meeting urged all Somali leaders to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from any actions that may lead to an escalation of tensions. They have reiterated their respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence, and unity of Somalia.

They have also called upon Somali leaders to prioritize the national interest of Somalia and immediately return to dialogue to seek compromise on the outstanding issues, and to ensure that no actions are taken that would undermine the stability of Somalia, which is critical to the maintenance of international peace and security.

Stating that the September 17 Agreement remains the most viable path towards the holding of elections in the shortest delay possible, they have urged the Federal Government and the Federal Member State leaders to review and validate the 16 February 2021 Baidoa Technical Committee recommendations and seek agreement through compromise on any outstanding issues necessary for rapid electoral implementation.

Commending the international partners for their efforts of facilitating communication among Somali leaders, they have called on the partners to strengthen these good office engagements and identify if needed new ways in support of a return to dialogue among the political stakeholders.

They have also reaffirmed the decision not to support any parallel process, partial elections, or new initiatives leading to any extension of prior mandates.

