Category: World Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 07:35 Hits: 4

French nationals and residents 55 and above will have access to the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines starting Monday, French Health Minister Olivier Véran said over the weekend. France is also prolonging the period between the first and second shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210412-french-residents-55-and-over-eligible-for-covid-19-vaccines