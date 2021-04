Category: World Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 06:35 Hits: 3

For Ramadan this year, Magdy Hafez has been longing to reclaim a cherished ritual: Performing the nighttime group prayers called taraweeh at the mosque once again.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/muslims-navigate-restrictions-second-ramadan-covid-19-14606406