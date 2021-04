Category: World Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 07:02 Hits: 4

ROME :A series of new rules and the supply of new doses will boost Italy's vaccination campaign, allowing the government to lift restrictions on businesses and citizens starting from May, the health minister said in an interview published on Monday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-protocols-vaccine-supplies-italy-covid-19-government-14606654