News Roundup: Gaetz bleats; voting rights wins; Biden speaks out against hate

Category: World Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 02:30 Hits: 5

In today's news: Matt Gaetz, still. Americans who have served prison time are getting their voting rights back. Biden demonstrates it's possible to criticize the Chinese government without being a festering boil of bigotries, an approach that still baffles Captain Golf Dude and Republican candidates alike.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• 'Highways are not racist': Matt Gaetz wrong again

• Majority of Americans now live in states that don't disenfranchise voters who've served prison time

• GOP congressional candidate defends slandering Chinese people—because she's Korean

• Unlike Trump, Biden criticizes government of China while also combating anti-Asian hate and violence

• Native American history not required in state where natives represent second-largest ethnicity

From the community:

• WHAT IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE?! A MILLION IDIOT MARCH!

• Don’t Worry, Congressman Gaetz, You’ll Hit Rock Bottom at Some Point. Surely.

