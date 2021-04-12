The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

News Roundup: Gaetz bleats; voting rights wins; Biden speaks out against hate

Category: World Hits: 5

In today's news: Matt Gaetz, still. Americans who have served prison time are getting their voting rights back. Biden demonstrates it's possible to criticize the Chinese government without being a festering boil of bigotries, an approach that still baffles Captain Golf Dude and Republican candidates alike.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

'Highways are not racist': Matt Gaetz wrong again

Majority of Americans now live in states that don't disenfranchise voters who've served prison time

GOP congressional candidate defends slandering Chinese people—because she's Korean

Unlike Trump, Biden criticizes government of China while also combating anti-Asian hate and violence

Native American history not required in state where natives represent second-largest ethnicity

From the community:

WHAT IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE?! A MILLION IDIOT MARCH!

Don’t Worry, Congressman Gaetz, You’ll Hit Rock Bottom at Some Point. Surely.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2025385

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version