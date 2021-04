Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 17:07 Hits: 4

Members of the German Bundestag have described the treatment of Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny as "targeted torture" and demanded the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture review the conditions of his detention.

