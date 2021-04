Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 19:27 Hits: 5

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called for an end to what he described as "worrying" developments in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on April 10.

