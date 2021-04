Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 April 2021 08:16 Hits: 5

A referendum is underway in the Central Asian country on whether to approve a new constitution that would substantially increase populist President Sadyr Zhaparov's powers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/kyrgyzstan-holds-vote-on-whether-to-strengthen-presidency/a-57160057?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf