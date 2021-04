Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 April 2021 03:42 Hits: 4

BEIJING: China is planning a mega dam in Tibet able to produce triple the electricity generated by the Three Gorges - the world's largest power station - stoking fears among environmentalists and in neighbouring India. The structure will span the Brahmaputra River before the waterway leaves the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/china-plans-himalayan-tibet-super-dam-stoke-fears-india-14600280