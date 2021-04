Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 21:16 Hits: 5

Several thousand people protested in Belgrade on April 10th in front of the Serbian Parliament to demand a more vigorous government response to environmental damage caused by industries and pollution due to aging power plants and water systems.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/serbia-protest-environment-coal-balkans-pollution-belgrade/31197067.html