Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 April 2021 05:06 Hits: 5

France will lengthen the period between the first and second shots of mRNA anti-COVID vaccines to six weeks from four weeks as of April 14 to accelerate the inoculation campaign, Health Minister Olivier Veran told the JDD newspaper on Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210411-france-extends-gap-between-mrna-vaccine-shots-to-accelerate-rollout