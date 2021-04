Category: World Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 14:41 Hits: 3

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed with the French and German foreign ministers the need for Russia to stop its military buildup in the occupied Crimean Peninsula and near Ukraine’s borders.

