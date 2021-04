Category: World Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 19:24 Hits: 3

A Lisbon judge ruled Friday to put former Portuguese Prime Minister José Sócrates on trial for alleged money-laundering and forgery but said the statute of limitations had expired on more than a dozen corruption allegations.

